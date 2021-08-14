Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bradford boss Derek Adams: Lee Angol handled penalty pressure well

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 10.41pm
Derek Adams was pleased with Lee Angol’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Derek Adams was pleased with Lee Angol’s display (Tim Markland/PA)

Derek Adams praised striker Lee Angol after his dramatic last-gasp penalty earned Bradford a 2-1 win over Oldham in the new manager’s first home game in charge in front of a bumper 17,264 crowd.

Angol, who joined the club from Leyton Orient this summer, had given the Bantams a 34th-minute lead when fellow striker Andy Cook flicked Richard O’Donnell’s long goal-kick into his path and he scored with a low shot from 12 yards.

Angol and Cook both missed second-half chances and Dylan Bahamboula appeared to have made them pay when he equalised early in the five minutes of stoppage time with a low shot from just inside the box which was deflected past O’Donnell.

However, in the final minute, Angol was brought down in the penalty area by Carl Piergianni and he stepped up to score from the spot with the last kick of the match.

Adams, who joined Bradford days after guiding Morecambe to promotion to League One at the end of last season, said: “There was a lot of pressure on Lee but he handled it well. He scored a penalty in one of our pre-season games and his confidence is high.

“I thought the players were magnificent and dealt well with what was a huge occasion. Everyone was building up for today and the players dealt with it well.

“Oldham are a difficult side to play against and keep changing their formation and we had to deal with that.

“I thought we needed a second goal and we had umpteen opportunities to kill the game off but the players kept going and got the penalty to win the game.”

Oldham assistant manager Colin West, in charge of the team because manager Keith Curle is isolating, said: “We should have drawn the game because we played some really good football – back to front some excellent play.

“I am happy with the performance, but not with the result. We need to be more aggressive in the penalty area and be a bit more streetwise. We want to keep playing good football, but we want to finish teams off.”

About the penalty, he said: “From where I was I thought he probably clipped him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier