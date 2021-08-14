Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Everton re-edit tribute video after Anne Frank image appears in original version

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 10.57pm
A general view of Goodison Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Everton have re-edited a video made in tribute to fans who died during the pandemic after it emerged that the four minutes of footage included an image of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The picture appeared one minute 50 seconds into the video, while social media users highlighted a number of other fake names, including ‘Fay Knewse’.

The video was posted on the club’s social media accounts shortly before kick-off in the club’s Premier League opener against Southampton at Goodison Park.

It remained online for almost seven hours despite an increasing number of supporters taking to their own social media to point out the error.

Everton declined to comment but the PA news agency understands club officials are “appalled” by those who saw fit to sabotage the tribute, which was collated using submissions from hundreds of supporters.

The new version of the video, published shortly before 10pm, included the message: “Today was all about you. Those reunited with us at Goodison, but sadly also those that couldn’t be there who we have lost over the course of the pandemic. RIP Blues”.

