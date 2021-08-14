Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale disappointed with goalless draw on home debut

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 10.57pm
Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale were held to a draw (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale was disappointed not to mark his home debut as Rochdale manager with a win after his side played out a goalless League Two draw against Scunthorpe.

Stockdale took over at Dale after Brian Barry-Murphy walked out to join Manchester City’s coaching team three days into pre-season training.

He has drafted in eight new players and lost key men Ollie Rathbone and Steven Humphrys to Rotherham and Wigan respectively. But, while his young side may just be getting to know one another, they showed enough in the first half against the Iron to clinch three points.

Jake Beesley’s diving header and a Danny Cashman shot – saved by Scunthorpe’s Rory Watson – were the pick of the opportunities during a dominant opening 45 minutes for Dale.

“I’m disappointed to not win it. I felt out first-half performance was very good, we were dominant and created a couple of very good opportunities – the keeper made a very good save,” said Stockdale.

“In the second half I felt we lost control a little bit and maybe got a bit anxious in our work, maybe forcing passes.

“With the young team we have, that can happen, so I am just asking them to stick to the things we are really good at and that should see us through to get the victory.

“But fair play to Scunthorpe, they came into the game a little bit and it got scrappy towards the end, it was quite open.

“The clean sheet was a real positive, I was asking for that before the game and the boys achieved it. If we get clean sheets, we’ll always stand a chance.

“I don’t think Jay Lynch had a save to make, but on the flip side we haven’t worked their goalkeeper enough.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox was pleased to get his side’s first point of the season, especially as he was forced to shuffle the pack after half-an-hour following a facial injury to frontman Ryan Loft.

“I’m happy with a point away from home to any team, especially a team that’s just been relegated and they have some good players for this league. It was a good point, our lads put a good shift in and could have nicked it in the end,” said Cox.

“They changed their formation and played with two number 10s which troubled us for the first half and then we lost Lofty and had to change our plans.

“In the second half I thought we got more of the ball, passed it a little bit better and had a couple of chances.”

The cheekbone injury to Loft leaves Cox light up front and his search for reinforcements goes on ahead of Tuesday’s game against Walsall.

“We are revisiting the striker situation because we need to get that sorted out and I’ll be making telephone calls as soon as we get on the coach out of Rochdale,” he added.

