Gary Bowyer blames poor decision making as Salford are held in Sutton stalemate

Salford boss Gary Bowyer blamed poor decision making as his side drew at home again in a goalless League Two stalemate with promoted Sutton.

Matty Lund had the best moments for the home side but Sutton could have stolen it when Craig Eastmond went through, only to be denied by a fine save from Salford goalkeeper Tom King.

It marks a frustrating start to the season for much-fancied Salford, who drew 1-1 with Leyton Orient in last weekend’s opener.

“I thought we were very good and controlled large parts of the game,” said Ammies boss Gary Bowyer.

“It was Sutton’s gameplan to come and sit in, and that’s up to us to break it down.

“We dealt with their threat from set-plays and on the counter attack very well, it was just our decision making in the final third. You can’t fault our effort or the way we went about it.

“You look at the number of shots that we had today and last week and it’s a new team who are just getting used to playing with each other. We just need a bit more care in the final third and better decision making.

“When you have controlled the game as much as we have, you need to make sure you are safe at the back and Tom King made a great save for us at the end – and that is his job.

“Tom has come in and been fantastic and made a big contribution already. We are excited about him and feel he will keep getting better.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray felt the point was the least his team deserved.

He said: “We were fantastic, first half. I thought we looked a real danger on the counter attack. We just lacked a little bit of quality at times to really go and punish them.

“I was really happy with that first-half performance but – in all fairness to them – I thought they were excellent in the second half.

“They were very good, have some very good players and are a very good side so they will certainly be there or thereabouts come the end of the season. So to keep a clean sheet and get a point, I’m pleased with that.

“Midway through the second half I thought we were hanging on a bit without them really creating any clear-cut opportunities. There were a lot of balls coming into the box but I thought our centre-halves were outstanding.

“With a bit more quality going forward ourselves we maybe could have nicked it. We looked likely going forward, it just wasn’t our usual clinical selves.

“I’m certainly pleased with the organisation and defensive shape we had. It was just an off-day for us at the top end of the pitch.”