Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jon Brady praises players as Northampton continue winning start to campaign

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 11.04pm
Jon Brady was pleased Northampton continued their winning start to the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Jon Brady was pleased Northampton continued their winning start to the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady saluted his players’ efforts after they maintained their 100 per cent record with a 1-0 triumph at Colchester.

Jon Guthrie’s 22nd-minute winner secured a third successive victory for the Cobblers, who extended their winning start to the new season despite finishing the game with 10 men.

Brady said: “It was tough but I thought we controlled the game in the first half and in the second half, it went their way.

“They’re going to have periods but it just showed how strong defensively we looked.

“The biggest thing for us was that we’ve had 24 hours less to recover and some players have come back from Covid and played two 90 minutes in a row.

“I’m pleased for the players and their efforts and I’m pleased for the staff but ultimately, I’m pleased that it’s three different types of win as well.

“We played against Port Vale where there wasn’t really too much threat from them and then on Wednesday night, we played against Championship opposition (Coventry) and then come from 1-0 down and then today when we were under the cosh in the second half especially and down to 10 men, we’ve had loads of different scenarios over the last three games and we’ve rolled out on top three times.”

Guthrie followed up to score Northampton’s winner from close range after initially being denied by U’s keeper Shamal George, following Sam Hoskins’ free-kick into the box.

And the Cobblers almost doubled their lead in first-half stoppage-time when Luke Chambers cleared Kion Etete’s close-range effort off the line.

Colchester improved after half-time and keeper Liam Roberts denied Brendan Wiredu and Freddie Sears, before Northampton’s Fraser Horsfall was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball with five minutes remaining but the visitors held on.

Colchester head coach Hayden Mullins was disappointed with the result.

He said: “Football is a cruel game sometimes but we didn’t help ourselves in the first half.

“We were too flat and we allowed them to control the tempo of the game.

“They slowed it down every opportunity they had, with every throw and every free-kick, every goal-kick – it was just so slow and there was no flow to the game in the first half.

“They got their goal which was poor from us and they held onto it.

“Then we’re always trying to force the issue and I don’t think we really did it, in the first half.

“We didn’t really get the tempo going and we got sucked into their game plan.

“The goal gave them something to hang onto and there was a lot of gamesmanship from there with them slowing the game down.

“We were good in the second half, very good and we created a number of chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier