Ryan Lowe reserves praise for Plymouth match-winner Luke Jephcott

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe praised striker Luke Jephcott following his 88th-minute winner in a 1-0 Sky Bet League One home win over Gillingham.

Jephcott cut in from the left just inside the box and let fly with a rising right-footed dive that beat diving Gills keeper Jamie Cumming.

Lowe said: “I thought it was a fantastic performance from the lads to get a win, when the ball falls for Jephcott in that box you fancy him to score.”

Cumming had earlier pulled off a fingertip save to keep out Panutche Camara’s low drive.

At the other end Gillingham’s best effort – a goal bound Vadaine Oliver header – was saved by Michael Cooper.

Lowe said: “I was really pleased with the performance but overall but more importantly pleased with the result.

“The fans were great, they were patient and we were patient and in the end we got the result we all wanted. We were all in this together and that’s why we are called One Argyle.

“We did go back to the keeper a little bit more than normal just because we felt we could tire them out, which I think we did.

“I felt they were shattered near the end because of the way we moved the ball and worked the ball.

“But ultimately it was the result and the performance that we wanted.

“We kept going and going and getting in good positions and getting the ball in good positions, without getting the goal.

“I thought we may get a penalty because of the way we kept driving and driving.

“But it wasn’t to be then there was nice little bit of movement to set up Jephcott and you’d fancy him all day long to put it into the net.”

Gills boss Steve Evans said: “It was a game of two halves, we were the better team in the first half and missed a couple of good chances.

“We got into good areas and the keeper made a good save and they blocked a couple of goalbound efforts.

“In the second half they were much better than us, they ran over us in certain areas.

“Defensively we were good. We changed shape three or four times in the second half and we were under attack from the Plymouth lads.

“We take real hope form the first half, if we had scored in the first half then it might have been a totally different outcome.

“Because over the course of the game they had more dominance in key areas than we did.

“Everyone knows we had limited options today. We will take the positives out of the game for Tuesday.

“In the second half we didn’t have a shot on target and we were trying to get over the line and get a point but it was not meant to be.”