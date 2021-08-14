Kenny Jackett thanks fans as Leyton Orient open home account with a victory

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was keen to thank the fans for their support as they beat 10-man Exeter 3-0 in their League Two home opener.

Goals from Aaron Drinan, Omar Beckles and Theo Archibald helped the O’s seal three points in front of 4,860 supporters at the Breyer Group Stadium.

There is also plenty more to come from the O’s insists the boss despite picking up four points from the opening two fixtures.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the crowd, they made a real difference for us, and generated a terrific atmosphere in the ground,” Jackett said.

“We were pleased with that, it was our responsibility to get them going with our performance, I understand that but similarly they linked very well right from the start of the game with the players.

“Just under 5,000 at this time of year is a very good crowd, so my thoughts go to them really, and it’s good as we’ve missed them.

“In terms of the performance, we didn’t have everything our own way, probably the penalty save turned it. I always felt during the game that we needed the third goal.

“When we got it, we got reasonably comfortable after that, but some promising signs and more to come from our side. Very pleased with the win.”

The O’s got off to a dream start as striker Drinan poked the ball home in the seventh minute.

Orient doubled their lead in the 25th minute as defender Beckles steered the ball into the back of the net for his second of the season.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux denied the Grecians’ Matt Jay from the spot in the 65th minute before Exeter’s Jonathan Grounds was handed a second yellow card shortly after.

Archibald then netted to seal the 3-0 win for Orient.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was angry with his side’s performance.

He said: “We started poorly, scoreline showed how weak we are, how naive we were and how poor we were in the first half.

“We were 2-0 down with a lot of work to do. We started to do that in the second half and get on the ball to create more opportunities.

“We got our reward with the penalty, but then the penalty summed up our day, and then the next 10 minutes in terms of the sending off and injuries within the group with 10 men left on the pitch we couldn’t risk any more.

“I was stood on the sideline hoping it would stay at 3-0 and hoping that Leyton Orient weren’t going to embarrass us any further than what we already were.”

He added: “The turning point was the way we started, not the penalty, even if the penalty had gone in we left ourselves with a mountain to climb.”