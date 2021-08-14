Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Port Vale pick up first point of League Two season in Tranmere stalemate

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 11.35pm
It ended goalless at Vale Park (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Port Vale collected their first point of the new League Two season as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Tranmere.

Darrell Clarke’s side will feel they should have taken all three points but they failed to turn their dominance into goals.

Port Vale started brightly but Devante Rodney’s cross hit the crossbar is their closest chance to break the deadlock.

Tranmere’s best chance was created following a determined run from Liam Feeney but, when the ball fell for Josh Dacres-Cogley, he could only fire is well wide.

The Valiants’ James Wilson wasted two good first-half chances and – shortly before the break – Tom Pett failed to fire over his shot from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes after the break, the home side hit the frame of the goal again, David Worrall latching onto a delightful cross-field pass from Rodney before cutting inside.

Although visiting goalkeeper Joe Murphy was beaten by Worrall’s fierce shot, the ball cannoned back off the near post before being hacked to safety.

Tranmere had a decent chance of their own in the second half but Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header was saved by Lucas Covolan.

Vale substitute Jamie Proctor was denied by Murphy’s excellent tip-over within a minute of coming on.

And with Pett once again off-target, and Dan Jones and Rodney denied by fine Murphy saves late on, the hosts were forced to settle for a point.

