Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2008: Team GB win gold in men’s team sprint cycling

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 7.15am
Great Britain’s Jamie Staff (left), Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (right) celebrate their gold medal in the team sprint event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (John Giles/PA)
Great Britain’s Jamie Staff (left), Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (right) celebrate their gold medal in the team sprint event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (John Giles/PA)

Men’s cycling team sprint final trio Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff won Olympic gold for Great Britain in Beijing on this day in 2008.

Great Britain hit the finishing line in a time of 43.128 seconds, more than half a second faster than the French, while Germany took the bronze medal ahead of Australia.

Five months previously, Hoy and Staff had been on the losing team when the French won the world title by half a second.

“Honestly, it took every inch of effort in beating the French, who have been invincible,” said Hoy.

“The French have been so dominant. We have really put all the pieces of the jigsaw together.

“We really focused on the details and to stick half a second into them, it is amazing.”

Scotsman Hoy went on to become the first British Olympian for 100 years to claim three gold medals at the same Games when he also won the men’s keirin and the individual sprint.

Alongside Kenny and Philip Hindes, Hoy helped to successfully defended the team sprint crown at London 2012.

Hoy also won the individual keirin title again to stand alone as Team GB’s most successful Olympian, with six gold medals, ahead of Sir Steve Redgrave.

Kenny would later move in front of Hoy’s tally when he won a seventh gold in the keirin at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, his ninth Olympic medal overall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier