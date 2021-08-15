Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Christian Doidge injury blow for Hibernian

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 2.38pm
Christian Doidge faces several months out (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is set to miss the rest of 2021 with an Achilles problem.

Doidge suffered an injury in training ahead of Hibernian’s Europa Conference League defeat by Rijeka and head coach Jack Ross’ concerns have been confirmed by tests.

Ross told the club’s official website: “He picked up the injury on Wednesday evening when we trained in Croatia. And he had a scan on Friday when we returned.

“It’s going to be three or four months before he returns to training, so he’ll basically miss the rest of the calendar year.

“It’s a massive blow for us and him. He was in such great form and had the ambition to be in and around the Welsh squad and I think he wasn’t far off that.

“He’s been a really important player for us during my time here and we’ll miss him.”

Doidge netted 13 goals last season and had already struck twice this term.

