Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jason Kenny welcomes confirmation of funding for Paris Olympics

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 5.03pm
Jason Kenny won gold in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jason Kenny won gold in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny has praised the “massively positive” announcement of funding for Paris 2024.

Athletes aiming to compete for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics will benefit from a total of £232million of Government support.

The announcement came on Sunday as the returning Olympians from the Tokyo Games convened at Wembley Arena for the National Lottery’s Team GB homecoming event.

Jason and Laura Kenny arrive at Heathrow after the Tokyo Games
Jason and Laura Kenny arrive at Heathrow after the Tokyo Games (Steve Parsons/PA)

Team GB returned from Japan with 65 medals, with cyclist Kenny adding another gold and a silver to his haul to become the nation’s most-decorated Olympian.

“Without the funding you are relying on extraordinary people who would win anyway – but they are few and far between,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think what the funding does it gives anyone with a bit of talent a chance to go and perform and as we have seen it has moved us up the medal table massively since we started getting the funding.

OLYMPICS Wrap
(PA Graphics)

“I think it is a massively positive thing, I would say that because I’m on the receiving end of it but the Olympics are really special and it is really nice to see Team GB up at the sharp end and competing in lots of different sports.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in attendance for the homecoming concert as fans lined the streets to welcome the medal winners into the venue.

“Team GB showed us the very best of this country in Tokyo – demonstrating sportsmanship, hard work and record-breaking performances,” Johnson said in the press release announcing the latest round of funding.

“From the pool to the track to the velodrome, our Olympians gave us so many reasons to be proud, and to celebrate their extraordinary success.

“This increased funding will support Team GB to deliver their best possible performances in three years time in Paris.”

The likes of KSI, Anne-Marie, Rag’n’Bone Man and Bastille were among the artists to perform in front of the Olympians – which involved Kenny, his gold medal-winning wife Laura Kenny, as well as the likes of Tom Daley, Tom Dean and Adam Peaty.

Dean returned with two golds from the pool in Tokyo and was in no doubt the impact funding had on his success.

Tom Dean won gold in the pool
Tom Dean won gold in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked by PA if the funding helps take the pressure off, Dean replied: “Absolutely, yes. Completely.

“The funding has supported myself and my family.

“In a sport where you don’t earn much money until you reach the top level then it is really great at building a solid base.

“It allows people to commit the time and energy they need for the sport and I do owe it (winning double gold) to the funding I have had over the years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier