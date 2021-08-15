Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
We’re over Jack Grealish – Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 10.36pm
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insisted the club are “over” Jack Grealish’s departure after their lacklustre 3-2 defeat at Watford (Naomi Baker/PA)
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insists the club are over Jack Grealish’s departure to Manchester City.

Smith’s side started life after Grealish with a 3-2 defeat at Watford on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Villa had to wait until the 70th minute for their first shot on target and looked short of creativity.

But Smith said: “We’re over Jack. He’s not here anymore, he’s not our player.

“The players who are here are fully aware that we’ve moved on from that already.

“(The) fans have had to move on as well because he’s not our player.”

Ismaila Sarr starred for Watford on their return to the top tier, setting up debutant Emmanuel Dennis’ opener before scoring the second.

Cucho Hernandez made it 3-0 moments after coming on for his first appearance before Villa rallied late on, with John McGinn pulling one back and Danny Ings scoring from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Sarr caused problems for Villa’s defence throughout the game, and his runs down the right had forced Smith into an early half-time substitution after he had got the better of defender Matt Targett on a number of occasions.

The Villa boss made his displeasure clear to his players at the interval but they were unable to find a way back into the match.

“The first half they were miles off it from where we’ve been and I told them that in no uncertain terms at half-time,” Smith said.

“You can’t come and expect to play casual and it was almost like a friendly international at times. You have to go and play with intensity.

“We came here to win a football game and we didn’t do enough to win a football game and we helped Watford on their way, especially in the first half.”

Watford boss Xisco Munoz was pleased to see positive contributions from his first XI and the substitutes.

He said: “This is perfect for me. We have a very good squad and we need to understand and we need to work with the team spirit and to have everyone with the same values, because sometimes you need one player and at the end of the game you need another player.

“Today is a very good example, it’s not only those who start, but those who came off the bench also gave a very good level and this is important, when the team understand everyone is important in our squad.”

