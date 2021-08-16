Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Cavendish confirmed as the first rider for this year’s Tour of Britain

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 8.05am
Mark Cavendish has been confirmed as the first rider for this year’s Tour of Britain (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will race in next month’s Tour of Britain.

The sprinter, fresh from equalling Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins after four more victories this summer, will lead the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team at the event, which takes take place from September 5 to 12.

Cavendish has won more stages of the modern Tour of Britain – 10 – than any other rider. This will be the 12th time he has competed in the race, having led it for two days during the 2007 edition.

“It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain,” Cavendish said.

Cavendish has 34 Tour de France stage victories to his name
“It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck-Quick-Step team.

“It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people that have supported throughout.”

This year’s race begins in Cornwall on September 5 and includes a team time trial in Carmarthenshire (stage three), hill-top finish on the Great Orme, Llandudno (stage four) and a first finish in Edinburgh (stage seven).

The 2021 champion will be crowned in Aberdeen on September 12.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “We always pride ourselves on the quality of riders we attract, and the participation of Mark Cavendish in this year’s Tour of Britain will no doubt whet the appetite of the British public.

“He’s a true great of our sport – something he has proved once again throughout his unforgettable 2021 season – and I cannot wait to see him on the start line in Penzance.”

