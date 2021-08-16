Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

AFC Wimbledon hoping to have Paul Osew available for Gillingham game

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 9.22am
Paul Osew could return for AFC Wimbledon (Bradley Collyer/PA)
AFC Wimbledon could have Paul Osew available for the visit of Gillingham.

Full-back Osew missed the 3-3 draw against Bolton on Saturday after suffering concussion at Charlton last week.

Forwards Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude may have earned themselves places in the starting line-up.

The duo both came off the bench to score as the Dons came from 3-1 down to snatch a point at the weekend.

Gillingham have new fitness concerns over Ryan Jackson and Stuart O’Keefe.

Defender Jackson came off feeling his hamstring during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

Midfielder O’Keefe also had to be withdrawn after taking a knock to his ankle, and both will be assessed.

Defender Robbie McKenzie and midfielder Ben Reeves miss out again through injury.

