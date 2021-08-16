AFC Wimbledon hoping to have Paul Osew available for Gillingham game

AFC Wimbledon could have Paul Osew available for the visit of Gillingham.

Full-back Osew missed the 3-3 draw against Bolton on Saturday after suffering concussion at Charlton last week.

Forwards Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude may have earned themselves places in the starting line-up.

The duo both came off the bench to score as the Dons came from 3-1 down to snatch a point at the weekend.

Gillingham have new fitness concerns over Ryan Jackson and Stuart O’Keefe.

Defender Jackson came off feeling his hamstring during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

Midfielder O’Keefe also had to be withdrawn after taking a knock to his ankle, and both will be assessed.

Defender Robbie McKenzie and midfielder Ben Reeves miss out again through injury.