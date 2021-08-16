Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kyle Vassell in line to start for Cheltenham

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 11.06am
Kyle Vassell could start for Cheltenham (PA)
Kyle Vassell could be handed a full league debut for Cheltenham against Ipswich.

The former Peterborough and Fleetwood forward came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Wycombe.

Boss Michael Duff has no injury issues and a full squad to choose from.

Veteran forward Andy Williams should keep his place with two goals in two games so far this season.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook will throw Cameron Burgess straight into his starting line-up.

Cook made the former Accrington centre-half his 15th summer signing on Sunday and he will be given an immediate debut.

George Edmundson, yet to feature since arriving from Rangers due to injury, remains on the sidelines.

Fellow defender Toto Nsiala is out with a hamstring problem.

