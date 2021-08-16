Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Swansea complete loan deal for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 1.36pm
Ethan Laird, left, has teamed back up with former MK Dons manager Russell Martin (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ethan Laird, left, has teamed back up with former MK Dons manager Russell Martin (Mike Egerton/PA)

Swansea have signed Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on loan for the rest of the season.

Laird is reunited with Swansea boss Russell Martin after spending the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons.

The Swans said on their official website: “The 20-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2021-22 season at the Swansea.com Stadium and will wear the number 27 shirt.

“Laird is in contention to make his Swans bow in Tuesday’s Championship clash with Stoke City, with the deal having been registered in time.”

Laird is Swansea’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes.

He has made two first-team appearances for United, both in the Europa League, against Astana and AZ Alkmaar, during the 2019-20 season.

Swansea named former MK Dons manager Martin as their new head coach earlier this month following the departure of Steve Cooper in July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier