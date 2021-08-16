Jonson Clarke-Harris charged over historic social media posts

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association regarding a number of historic posts on social media.

The 27-year-old was a teenager when he made the comments – at least one allegedly making reference to sexual orientation – between October 2012 and March 2013.

An FA statement read: “Peterborough United FC’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct for six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

“It is alleged that these posts were insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that these breaches of FA Rule E3.1 also constitute an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

“Jonson Clarke-Harris has until Wednesday 25 August 2021 to provide a response.”