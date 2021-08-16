Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kaine Kesler Hayden suspended for Swindon

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 3.10pm Updated: August 16 2021, 4.25pm
Kaine Kesler Hayden is banned for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Kaine Kesler Hayden is suspended for Swindon’s home clash against Tranmere.

The Aston Villa loanee was shown a second yellow card in the dying moments of Saturday’s game against Carlisle.

The Robins are once again expected to be without Jordan Lyden (thigh) and Mathieu Baudry (hamstring).

Wales international Jonny Williams could also feature in the clash, depending on international clearance, after signing for the club on Friday.

Midfielder Chris Merrie is banned for Tranmere.

This fixture will be the final game of his three-match suspension after he was sent off on the opening day of the season.

Forward Elliott Nevitt sits out the game with an ankle injury.

Calum Macdonald and Scott Davies are also missing as they recover from injury.

