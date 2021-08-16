Deji Oshilaja set to miss out for Burton

Deji Oshilaja looks set to miss Burton’s clash with Sunderland.

The defender limped off during the Brewers’ Carabao Cup game against Oxford last week with knee and ankle problems, but he is expected to recover soon.

Michael Mancienne, Michael Bostwick and Aaron Amadi-Holloway could be involved having returned from injury.

The trio were on the bench for the weekend win against Ipswich, with Bostwick coming on in the 89th minute.

New loan signings Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead could feature in Sunderland’s squad.

Alves joined the Black Cats from West Ham on Friday and was not eligible to feature against MK Dons on Saturday.

Striker Broadhead arrives at the Stadium of Light from Everton after completing a season-long switch on Monday.

Captain Corry Evans will be assessed after coming off with a knock in the second half of the Dons clash.