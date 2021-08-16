Luke Hannant hoping to start for Colchester against Mansfield

Luke Hannant could be in line to start his first game of the season as Colchester welcome unbeaten Mansfield to the Colchester Community Stadium.

Midfielder Hannant came off the bench in the U’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday after his return to training last week.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken could come back into the side after he recovered from a groin problem.

On-loan Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper could be in line to make his third consecutive start.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Essex.

Harry Charsley is available once again for the Stags after a thigh problem and will be in contention to play some minutes.

Strikers Danny Johnson and Oliver Hawkins are looking to start their third consecutive league games.

Mansfield could remain unchanged for their third successive league match.