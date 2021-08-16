Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Luke Hannant hoping to start for Colchester against Mansfield

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 3.34pm Updated: August 16 2021, 4.25pm
Luke Hannant may return to Colchester’s matchday squad to face Mansfield (Nigel French/PA)
Luke Hannant could be in line to start his first game of the season as Colchester welcome unbeaten Mansfield to the Colchester Community Stadium.

Midfielder Hannant came off the bench in the U’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday after his return to training last week.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken could come back into the side after he recovered from a groin problem.

On-loan Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper could be in line to make his third consecutive start.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Essex.

Harry Charsley is available once again for the Stags after a thigh problem and will be in contention to play some minutes.

Strikers Danny Johnson and Oliver Hawkins are looking to start their third consecutive league games.

Mansfield could remain unchanged for their third successive league match.

