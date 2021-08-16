Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Yann Songo’o could make Bradford bow against Stevenage

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 4.12pm
Yann Songo’ could feature for the first time for Bradford against Stevenage (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Yann Songo’ could feature for the first time for Bradford against Stevenage (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Yann Songo’o could make his competitive debut when Bradford take on Stevenage.

The defensive midfielder has not featured in the Bantams’ first three games due to a knee injury.

City boss Derek Adams also confirmed Gareth Evans, Abo Eisa and Levi Sutton are fit.

Sutton will return to the side after suffering a head injury against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last week. Oscar Threlkeld will once again be unavailable.

Chris Lines should keep his place in the Stevenage line-up after returning to the team and scoring at the weekend.

Midfielder Jake Reeves is in line to start as he returns to Bradford having spent three years with the club.

The Boro back four are likely to remain unchanged as they search for a third consecutive clean sheet.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang will start in goal having yet to concede a league goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier