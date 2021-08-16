Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Siriki Dembele and Harrison Burrows hoping for Peterborough recalls

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 4.22pm
Siriki Dembele will be hoping for a start as Peterborough host Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peterborough duo Siriki Dembele and Harrison Burrows will be hoping for recalls for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Cardiff.

The pair came off the bench to score stoppage-time goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Derby and will be pushing for starts as a result.

Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) remains absent but Posh boss Darren Ferguson has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

Sammie Szmodics could return after missing the Derby game to be at the birth of his child.

Cardiff were also victorious at the weekend, seeing off newly-promoted Blackpool 2-0.

Defenders Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown will again be missing for the trip.

Both are out with ankle injuries and are not expected back for a few weeks as Mick McCarthy manages a number of absentees.

Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Isaak Davies and Kieron Evans all missed the Blackpool victory and are not due back.

