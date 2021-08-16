Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021
Sport

No Holden back: Rory expected to miss Walsall’s visit of Scunthorpe

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 4.25pm
Rory Holden, right, is still out of action for Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)
Walsall’s Rory Holden is not expected to be available for their Sky Bet League Two game against Scunthorpe.

The midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, according to the Express and Star.

Defender Hayden White also looks likely to miss out for the home side because of injury.

The 26-year-old has not featured in any of Walsall’s games so far this season.

Scunthorpe will be without Ryan Loft and Alex Kenyon after both were forced off with injury against Rochdale at the weekend.

Manager Neil Cox told the club website: “Lofty has got a little crack in his cheekbone, so will miss out.

“We’re unsure, until we get the reports, how long he’s going to be out.”

Kenyon came off with a hamstring strain and continues to be assessed.

