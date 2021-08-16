No Holden back: Rory expected to miss Walsall’s visit of Scunthorpe

Walsall’s Rory Holden is not expected to be available for their Sky Bet League Two game against Scunthorpe.

The midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, according to the Express and Star.

Defender Hayden White also looks likely to miss out for the home side because of injury.

The 26-year-old has not featured in any of Walsall’s games so far this season.

Scunthorpe will be without Ryan Loft and Alex Kenyon after both were forced off with injury against Rochdale at the weekend.

Manager Neil Cox told the club website: “Lofty has got a little crack in his cheekbone, so will miss out.

“We’re unsure, until we get the reports, how long he’s going to be out.”

Kenyon came off with a hamstring strain and continues to be assessed.