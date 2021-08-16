Jimmy McNulty among trio of covid-related absentees for Rochdale

Rochdale trio Conor Grant, Jimmy McNulty and Aidan White will miss out on the Sky Bet League Two visit of Forest Green after testing positive for coronavirus.

Manager Robbie Stockdale told the club website: “Unfortunately, earlier in the week, in isolated circumstances, they all came back with positive tests at home.

“The medical department has been fantastic with our protocols and we’ve been getting tested daily, so we’ve been ticking every box possible.

“In terms of those three players, they’re going to be missing for another couple of games each.”

Rovers manager Rob Edwards has said that there is “real competition for places at the top of the pitch” after forward Matty Stevens scored twice at Walsall at the weekend.

Midfielder Ebou Adams was also praised by Edwards following his performance against Walsall at the weekend.

Edwards told the club website after the game: “He’s [Adams] a special person, he’s such a competitor and he’s a really effective player as well.

“I thought today with the ball he was excellent, he’s a special player and a really important player for us.”