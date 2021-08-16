Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jimmy McNulty among trio of covid-related absentees for Rochdale

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 5.10pm
Jimmy McNulty is one of three players who are ruled out of the clash against Forest Green (Dave Thompson/PA)
Jimmy McNulty is one of three players who are ruled out of the clash against Forest Green (Dave Thompson/PA)

Rochdale trio Conor Grant, Jimmy McNulty and Aidan White will miss out on the Sky Bet League Two visit of Forest Green after testing positive for coronavirus.

Manager Robbie Stockdale told the club website: “Unfortunately, earlier in the week, in isolated circumstances, they all came back with positive tests at home.

“The medical department has been fantastic with our protocols and we’ve been getting tested daily, so we’ve been ticking every box possible.

“In terms of those three players, they’re going to be missing for another couple of games each.”

Rovers manager Rob Edwards has said that there is “real competition for places at the top of the pitch” after forward Matty Stevens scored twice at Walsall at the weekend.

Midfielder Ebou Adams was also praised by Edwards following his performance against Walsall at the weekend.

Edwards told the club website after the game: “He’s [Adams] a special person, he’s such a competitor and he’s a really effective player as well.

“I thought today with the ball he was excellent, he’s a special player and a really important player for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier