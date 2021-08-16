Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Carlton Morris injury blow for Barnsley

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 5.20pm
Carlton Morris sustained a knee injury in Barnsley’s win over Coventry (Nick Potts/PA).
Barnsley look set to be without Carlton Morris for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton at Oakwell.

The forward came off in the first half of the Tykes’ 1-0 home win over Coventry on Saturday after sustaining a knee injury.

Boss Markus Schopp was set to make a late decision on whether summer signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka are ready for their first inclusion in the matchday squad.

Defender Mads Andersen remains sidelined by his knee problem.

Jordan Clark will be an absentee for Luton.

The midfielder sits out under concussion protocol after colliding with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at West Brom.

The game was held up for over 10 minutes as Clark was treated on the pitch, before being carried off on a stretcher.

The Hatters subsequently reported he had been able to go home on Saturday night after scans revealed no issues.

