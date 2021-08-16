Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Plymouth forward Niall Ennis faces spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 5.22pm
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe could be without Niall Ennis for a long period of time (Simon Galloway/PA)
Plymouth have been rocked by the news that Niall Ennis faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines ahead of their home game against Cambridge.

Ennis suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up before the 2-0 defeat at Rotherham on the opening day of the season and according to manager Ryan Lowe, who could be forced into the transfer market for a replacement, “it’s not a good one”.

James Bolton suffered an ankle injury early in pre-season and will be out of action until late October.

Lowe saw his team come through Saturday’s home win against Gillingham unscathed and he may even decide to name an unchanged side.

Cambridge will check on the fitness of Lloyd Jones.

The defender missed the defeat at Accrington after sustaining a knock in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Swindon.

Sam Smith and Adam May are options for Us boss Mark Bonner – both came on as substitutes at the Wham Stadium.

Jack Lankester and Leon Davies are also back in training although they remain some way from match fitness.

