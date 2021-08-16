Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Blondy Nna Noukeu in contention to start for Crawley against Salford

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 5.34pm
Crawley manager John Yems is hopeful of picking up his first win of the the campaign (Steven Paston/PA)
On-loan Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu will be hoping to make his first league start for Crawley against Salford after featuring in the Carabao Cup.

George Francomb will be available after he missed the first league game of the season through suspension.

Summer arrivals Harry Ransom and Ludwig Francillette will be looking to make starts for the Reds.

Southampton loanee Will Ferry will also be hoping to feature from the off at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Matthew Willock will be in contention to return for Salford after scoring on his debut for the club in the league opener.

Conor McAleny, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Josh Morris and Ian Henderson are looking to make their third successive league appearances in search of a first win.

Ashley Eastham is in line to keep his spot in the centre of defence alongside Jordan Turnbull.

Goalkeeper Tom King will once again line up between the sticks.

