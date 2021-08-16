Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Paul Downing closing in on Portsmouth return

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 5.36pm
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will assess the fitness of some of his players (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will check on the fitness of a handful of players ahead of the home game against Shrewsbury.

Defender Paul Downing is on the verge of returning to the matchday squad after declaring himself fully fit.

Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) will be assessed, with both players yet to be involved yet this season.

Defender Callum Johnson returns to contention after missing the home win against Crewe through suspension.

Shrewsbury will check on Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley.

Striker Bowman is likely to make a swift return from a hamstring complaint after missing the defeat at Morecambe with the issue.

Whalley’s hand injury also kept him out of the Morecambe game, while Ethan Ebanks-Landell is absent until later this week after testing positive for Covid.

On-loan Birmingham forward Sam Cosgrove could be in line for his full debut at Fratton Park.

