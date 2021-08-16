Paul Downing closing in on Portsmouth return

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will check on the fitness of a handful of players ahead of the home game against Shrewsbury.

Defender Paul Downing is on the verge of returning to the matchday squad after declaring himself fully fit.

Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) will be assessed, with both players yet to be involved yet this season.

Defender Callum Johnson returns to contention after missing the home win against Crewe through suspension.

Shrewsbury will check on Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley.

Striker Bowman is likely to make a swift return from a hamstring complaint after missing the defeat at Morecambe with the issue.

Whalley’s hand injury also kept him out of the Morecambe game, while Ethan Ebanks-Landell is absent until later this week after testing positive for Covid.

On-loan Birmingham forward Sam Cosgrove could be in line for his full debut at Fratton Park.