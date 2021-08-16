Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

John O’Sullivan hoping to return for Accrington

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 6.10pm
Accrington skipper Seamus Conneely is struggling with a calf problem (Richard Sellers/PA)
Accrington will be hoping to have John O’Sullivan available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Doncaster.

The midfielder has sat out the last two games after suffering a knock in the season-opening loss at Wycombe.

Stanley have won both games in his absence, beating Cambridge 2-1 last time out.

Captain Seamus Conneely (calf) is also still missing having been injured in pre-season.

Doncaster will be looking to bounce back following defeat at local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Anthony Greaves missed the trip to Hillsborough through suspension but is back in contention.

Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Fejiri Okenabirhie (foot) have both been ruled out for several weeks and will not be available.

The likes of Omar Bogle and Ed Williams will be pushing for starts.

