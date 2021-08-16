John O’Sullivan hoping to return for Accrington

Accrington will be hoping to have John O’Sullivan available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Doncaster.

The midfielder has sat out the last two games after suffering a knock in the season-opening loss at Wycombe.

Stanley have won both games in his absence, beating Cambridge 2-1 last time out.

Captain Seamus Conneely (calf) is also still missing having been injured in pre-season.

Doncaster will be looking to bounce back following defeat at local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Anthony Greaves missed the trip to Hillsborough through suspension but is back in contention.

Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Fejiri Okenabirhie (foot) have both been ruled out for several weeks and will not be available.

The likes of Omar Bogle and Ed Williams will be pushing for starts.