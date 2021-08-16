Lewis O’Brien and Lee Nicholls back available for Huddersfield

Huddersfield have Lewis O’Brien and Lee Nicholls available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Preston.

Midfielder O’Brien and goalkeeper Nicholls were among four players unable to play in the Terriers’ first two league matches of the season after testing positive for Covid-19.

Harry Toffolo still cannot be selected, while Josh Ruffels is still recovering, having had stronger symptoms.

Danel Sinani is fit to return after missing the 5-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday with a thigh problem, and Rolando Aarons could be involved, having played for the B team at the weekend.

Preston can call upon goalkeeper Declan Rudd again.

Rudd has been absent through concussion protocol after coming off early in the season-opening 4-1 loss to Hull.

Ched Evans is back in contention, and Tom Bayliss has also returned to training following his isolation period.

Tom Barkhuizen will miss out again as he continues to self-isolate.