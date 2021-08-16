Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Taking a firm grip on the game – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 6.46pm Updated: August 16 2021, 7.59pm
Vinnie Jones flicked to kick on Monday (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Vinnie Jones flicked to kick on Monday (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Son loved playing in front of fans again.

Conor Coady reflected on Wolves’ loss to Leicester.

Jordan Pickford thanked the Everton supporters.

Vinnie Jones had some Monday motivation.

Gerard Pique hit the 20m mark.

Michail Antonio was buzzing.

Thibaut Courtois signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the second Test between England and India.

Or did he?

Boxing

Tyson Fury went for a run with his dad John and gave an update on his baby daughter.

MMA

Conor McGregor will be back fighting next year.

And become a billionaire the year after.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]