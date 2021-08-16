Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou not taking anything for granted ahead of Europa tie

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 7.03pm
Ange Postecoglou wants to see more progress from Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou wants to see more proof that his players are making progress with his style of football when they host AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Celtic go into Wednesday’s play-off first leg at Parkhead on the back of netting 16 goals over four consecutive wins.

Postecoglou admitted the first hour of his side’s victory over Hearts on Sunday was the type of football he wants from his team, save from not converting enough of their chances.

And he wants to see further progress against the Dutch side.

“I know people say it’s a step up but I have never looked at football that way,” the Greek-born Australian told Celtic TV. “One thing football teaches you, if you take anything for granted it will slap you right in the face.

“Every game is important, every game is a challenge. What is paramount for us is, what we have done in the last four or five games, we are increasing and improving our football and the tempo we want to play, especially at home.

“So, irrespective of the opponent, we go into Wednesday night and take that approach.”

The players’ joy at their play coming together was evident when the goals went in during Sunday’s 3-2 Premier Sports Cup triumph.

“Part of it is for them to enjoy their football as well,” Postecoglou said. “For me, that’s the best sort of encouragement I can give them.

“If they can get the rewards out there and see it come to fruition and they get that feeling that they want more if it, and they understand that to get more of it, you have got to keep buying into what we are doing.”

AZ began their Eredivisie campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 away defeat against Waalwijk.

“They are a good side, a young team, they will be full of energy as well,” Postecoglou said. “Their season has just kicked off so they will be pretty fresh.

“They will be excited about playing at Celtic in front of a capacity crowd. It will be a typical European night, there will be plenty of high-tempo, quality football and we will play our part in it.”

