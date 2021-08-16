Brandon Hanlan set to miss out again for Bristol Rovers against Oldham

Bristol Rovers are expected to be without striker Brandon Hanlan again as they bid for their first win of the season against Oldham.

Rovers are reported to have turned down a bid from Lincoln for Hanlan, who has not appeared for the club this season due to a knee injury.

Boss Joey Barton is short of strikers, with summer signing Brett Pitman’s club debut still on hold due to an ankle injury.

Skipper Paul Coutts serves the final game of his three-match ban following his straight red card in the opening-day defeat at Mansfield.

Oldham’s new signing Jamie Hopcutt is doubtful after limping off with a knee injury on his debut at Bradford on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers (shoulder) also sustained an injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat and will be monitored.

Defender Jordan Clarke is expected to pass a late test after pulling up with cramp in his last two matches.

Latics boss Keith Curle remains in isolation after recently testing positive for coronavirus as his side aim for their first league win of the season.