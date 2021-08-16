England’s collapse against India the latest in growing trend

England subsided to a painful 151-run defeat against India at Lord’s after failing to bat 60 overs on the final day of the second Test.

Needing to bat for around two sessions – or more improbably chase down 272 for victory – England were all out for 120 in 51.5 overs to fall 1-0 behind in the five-match series.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other recent instances where England’s batting has let them down.

67 all out versus Australia, August 2019

Ben Stokes bailed England out at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Only Joe Denly reached double figures as Australia’s seamers demoralised England in 27.5 overs at Headingley, where Josh Hazlewood took five for 30. It represented their fourth sub-100 score in the Trevor Bayliss era but, astonishingly, it was not the knockout blow in the 2019 Ashes. Ben Stokes saw to that with a jaw-dropping 135 not out, which ushered England to a scarcely credible one-wicket win in one of the most gripping innings of all-time.

85 all out versus Ireland, July 2019

Chris Woakes made sure England’s collapse against Ireland was not too costly (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A little over four weeks before their Australia collapse, an England side still revelling in their historic World Cup triumph were brought back down to earth when they took on Ireland for the first time in a Test. Tim Murtagh exploited a green pitch at his home ground of Lord’s to take five for 13, as their opponents were all out before lunch on the first day in 23.4 overs. England got out of jail as Chris Woakes’ six for 17 saw Ireland shot out for 38 in the last innings.

77 all out versus the West Indies, January 2019

Kemar Roach, left, was a thorn in England’s side in Barbados at the start of 2019 (Michael Steele/PA)

Joe Root’s side got off to a false start in the Caribbean as they crumpled in a heap in 30.2 overs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kemar Roach took five for 17, with Keaton Jennings’ 17 the top score. There was no miracle performance to bail them out later in the Test either as they lost by 381 runs after meekly subsiding to the gentle off-spin of Roston Chase second time around, the part-timer taking eight for 60.

58 all out versus New Zealand, March 2018

Trent Boult, pictured, and Tim Southee shared all 10 England wickets at Eden Park in early 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)

After a rough time Down Under, surrendering the Ashes after a 4-0 loss to Australia, England travelled across the Tasman Sea with hopes of turning around their fortunes against the Black Caps. In the pink-ball opener they capitulated to their sixth lowest total of all-time, and Craig Overton’s 33 not out from number nine spared them complete embarrassment. Trent Boult’s six for 32 and a four-for for Tim Southee saw England humbled in 20.4 overs in a bleak first session at Eden Park in Auckland.

164 all out versus Bangladesh, October 2016

Alastair Cook’s England lost in Dhaka (David Davies/PA)

In a hard-fought Test series between the two nations, England seemed to have gotten to grips with the turning tracks they were presented with in Chittagong and Dhaka after reaching 100 without loss in pursuit of 273. But the tourists lost all 10 wickets in the space of 22.2 overs as Bangladesh claimed their first ever Test win over England. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s six for 77 and Shakib Al Hasan’s four for 49 secured a famous victory.