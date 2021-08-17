Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
10 of the best: The finest summer Paralympians

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 6.04am
Tanni Grey-Thompson, left, Esther Vergeer, centre, and Natalia Partyka, right, enjoyed phenomenal Paralympic careers (PA)
Some created singular unforgettable moments, most have won a stash of medals across a series of Games, all have been pioneers.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 of the finest summer Paralympians.

Tanni Grey-Thompson

Arguably Britain’s most famous Paralympian. Baroness Grey-Thompson, who has spina bifida, was a wheelchair racer and competed in five Games between 1988 and 2004. She claimed 11 gold medals, plus four silvers and a bronze, and was created a Life Peer in 2010.

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius is currently serving a prison sentence
Oscar Pistorius is currently serving a prison sentence (David Davies/PA)

Regarded as a true trailblazer, the South African double amputee known as ‘the Blade Runner’ won six Paralympic titles and competed in the 400m at the London Olympics. He is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Natalia Partyka

Poland’s Natalia Partyka made her Paralympics debut aged just 11
Poland’s Natalia Partyka made her Paralympics debut aged just 11 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Born without a right hand and forearm, the Polish table tennis ace is a five-time Paralympic gold medallist and has also competed in the Olympics. Partyka made her Games debut at Sydney 2000 aged just 11 and became the sport’s youngest Paralympic champion four years later in Athens.

Sir Lee Pearson

Great Britain’s Lee Pearson has 11 Paralympic gold medals
Great Britain’s Lee Pearson has 11 Paralympic gold medals (Adam Davy/PA)

The Staffordshire equestrian star, who is preparing for his sixth Games, had a 100 per cent record of nine golds from nine events from his first three. Since then, ‘The Godfather’ of British Para Dressage has won a further two golds, two silvers and a bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Esther Vergeer

Esther Vergeer was a four-time Paralympic singles champio
Esther Vergeer was a four-time Paralympic singles champion (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Dutch wheelchair tennis player Vergeer was Paralympic champion in Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London, in addition to three golds and a silver in doubles. The 40-year-old also won 21 Grand Slam titles before retirement and is the Netherlands’ Chef de Mission for Tokyo.

Trischa Zorn

The most-decorated Paralympian of all-time. American swimmer Zorn, who was legally blind until she received two artificial iris implants in 2003, won a staggering 41 golds across seven Games between 1980 and 2004. The 57-year-old claimed a remarkable total of 55 medals for Team USA.

Daniel Dias

Brazil’s Daniel Dias enjoyed a medal-laden home Games at Rio 2016
Brazil’s Daniel Dias enjoyed a medal-laden home Games at Rio 2016 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Brazilian swimmer became his nation’s most-decorated Paralympian after winning four gold, three silver and two bronze medals on home soil at Rio 2016. Having already claimed 24 medals across three Games, Dias is set to retire after competing in Tokyo.

Chantal Petitclerc

Canada's Chantal Petitclerc is now a senator
Canada’s Chantal Petitclerc is now a senator (Gareth Copley/PA)

Canadian athlete Petitclerc was a dominant force in wheelchair racing from 1996 to 2008. The 51-year-old won 14 Paralympic gold medals in a stellar career, plus a further five silver and two bronze. In 2016, she was named to the Senate of Canada.

Dame Sarah Storey

Great Britain's Sarah Storey is preparing for her eighth Paralympic Games
Great Britain’s Sarah Storey is preparing for her eighth Paralympic Games (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Britain’s most-decorated female Paralympian, cyclist Storey made her Games debut in Barcelona aged 14. The 43-year-old won five gold, eight silver and three bronze medals across four Games as a swimmer before switching to the bike and collecting a further nine golds in Beijing, London and Rio.

Natalie Du Toit

South Africa’s Natalie Du Toit, right, at London 2012
South Africa’s Natalie Du Toit, right, at London 2012 (John Walton/PA)

The South African swimmer, who in 2001 lost her left leg below the knee in a scooter accident when she was travelling to school, is a 13-time Paralympic champion. She became the first amputee to qualify for the Olympics when she booked a place at Beijing 2008 in the 10km open water event.

