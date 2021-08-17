Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

What the papers say

West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20million, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will sign a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford after being impressed by the club’s transfer business while his team-mates are said to have been trying to convince the Frenchman to pen fresh terms.

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

It is now or never for Harry Kane and his move to Manchester City, writes the Daily Mail. The Premier League champions are expected to make one final bid this month but if that fails they will turn their attention elsewhere next summer due to the striker’s age.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has expressed his desire for a fresh challenge despite the club telling the defender they want him to agree new terms, according to The Guardian.

Social media round-up

🏆🏆 Premier League 🏆🏆 FA Cup🏆🏆 Europa League🏆 League Cup 🏆Champions League And Gary Cahill isn't done yet…https://t.co/FF1XMaKWb3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 17, 2021

Barcelona are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 16, 2021

Players to watch

Manuel Locatelli: Sky Sports Italy say the Euro 2020 winner is set to complete a move to Juventus after a fee of 35million euros was agreed by Sassuolo. Arsenal among others had been linked with the versatile midfielder but it appears he will remain in his home country.

Lautaro Martinez: The Inter Milan attacker wants to stay with the Serie A champions despite interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, accoring to the Evening Standard. The agent of the Argentina international has stated his client is eager to sign a new deal at the San Siro, not seek a transfer elsewhere.