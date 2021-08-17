Forest boss Chris Hughton may ring changes against Blackburn

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton could freshen up his team as they go in search of their first Sky Bet Championship points of the new season against Blackburn.

Lewis Grabban, back following a period of self-isolation, Alex Mighten and midfielder Joao Carvalho all came off the bench during the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth, so could come into contention.

Tobias Figuierdo may feature again in the centre of the defence, with Loic Mbe Soh having been sidelined by a groin problem.

Defender Joe Worrall continues to be assessed on his calf issue, while out-of-favour midfielder Fouad Bachirou has joined Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on a free transfer.

Blackburn could draft new signing Leighton Clarkson into the squad.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who was with Rovers as a youngster, has completed a season-long loan move from Liverpool.

Harry Chapman and Dan Butterworth are both pressing for a start after making an impact when coming on at Millwall, where Rovers battled back to draw 1-1.

Tyrhys Dolan will be hoping for another chance to impress after the 19-year-old midfielder was replaced at half-time by defender Hayden Carter following a change in shape against the Lions.

Midfielder Bradley Dack continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Joe Rankin-Costello (ankle) and defender Scott Wharton (Achilles) are also still not unavailable.