Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bournemouth sign Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on one-year deal

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 3.16pm
Orjan Nyland played for Aston Villa during their promotion season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Orjan Nyland played for Aston Villa during their promotion season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bournemouth have announced the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old Norwegian, who spent the latter part of last season on a short-term deal at Norwich, joins the Cherries after training with the club for a short period.

Nyland spent two years at Aston Villa from 2018-2020, helping the club secure promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, and also has top-flight experience in Germany and his native Norway.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker told the Cherries’ website: “We’re pleased to bring Orjan to the club. He brings a wealth of experience both in the Championship and internationally, and we’re looking forward to having him as part of the squad.

“He’ll add good competition to Mark Travers and Will Dennis. It’s been an area we’ve needed to look at and I’m excited about working with him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier