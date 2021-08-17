West Brom set to make changes for Blades clash

West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael could rejig his team for the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The Baggies are unbeaten so far in their bid to bounce straight back up, with Matt Phillips making an impact off the bench in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Luton as he looks to return to the side.

Denmark frontman Kenneth Zohore is another option for Ismael, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, included in England’s Euro 2020 squad, should continue after coming back into the team against the Hatters.

Veteran Robert Snodgrass continues to build-up his fitness following back surgery and played for Albion’s PL2 side on Monday night, while defender Matt Clarke (hip) is also still in sidelined.

Sheffield United could hand a debut to Ben Davies after signing the defender on loan for the rest of the season from Liverpool.

Oli McBurnie and midfielder Ben Osborn both came off the bench during the second half of Saturday’s goalless draw at Swansea, so could be in contention.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal – and Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has suggested the player is open to a potential switch back to the Premier League.

Forward Lys Mousset is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the Blades’ Championship opener against Birmingham, while left-back Enda Stevens (knee) also continues his rehabilitation.