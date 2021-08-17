Watford winger Joseph Hungbo becomes Ross County’s 10th summer signing

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has gone back to former club Watford to sign winger Joseph Hungbo on loan.

The 21-year-old becomes County’s 10th summer signing after arriving on a season-long deal.

Hungbo joined Watford from Crystal Palace’s academy and has made eight first-team appearances for the Hornets.

Mackay told County’s official website: “Joseph is an exciting prospect, who has played in the Championship, learned his trade at two Premier League clubs and, at 21, he has already shown a terrific appetite to play at the top level of the game.

“We feel this can be a really good move for him to challenge and prove himself in the SPFL.

“I would like to thank Watford for the way in which they conducted the loan deal and our continued relationship.”