Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom Huddlestone eyeing second Hull debut against former club Derby

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 3.39pm
Tom Huddlestone could face former club Derby after joining Hull for a second spell (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom Huddlestone could make his second Hull debut against former club Derby after returning to the Tigers on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 34-year-old has been training with the first team in recent weeks and featured in pre-season friendlies against Scunthorpe and Manchester United Under-23s.

The move was partly made possible by forward Thomas Mayer being released from his contract and joining Austrian side SKU Amstetten.

George Honeyman (ankle) and Mallik Wilks (calf) are currently sidelined, with George Moncur suspended following his red card against QPR.

New signings Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock could feature for Derby at the MKM Stadium after signing short-term contracts until January 2022.

The Rams are operating under a transfer embargo but applied to the EFL for dispensation to replace injured striker Colin Kazim-Richards and defensive midfielder Krystian Bielik.

Former England international defender Jagielka, who signed the deal on his 39th birthday, began his career at Sheffield United before joining Everton in 2007 and making almost 400 appearances for the Toffees.

Striker Baldock, 32, began his career at MK Dons and has also represented West Ham, Bristol City, Brighton and Reading.

