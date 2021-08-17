Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lee Bowyer to assess Tahith Chong ahead of Birmingham’s game with Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 5.11pm
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer will assess Tahith Chong ahead of the visit of Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer will assess Tahith Chong ahead of the visit of Bournemouth.

The midfielder, on loan from Manchester United, was forced off with a hamstring problem on the opening day of the season.

Chong did not take part in training last week and missed the Blues’ draw with Stoke at the weekend.

Dion Sanderson could feature in an under-23s game this week as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Bournemouth will be without David Brooks for the trip to Birmingham.

The winger was shown two yellow cards during Bournemouth’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will miss the match on Wednesday.

New manager Scott Parker will also likely be without Arnaut Danjuma and experienced defender Steve Cook.

However, Parker is hopeful to have Ben Pearson and Junior Stanislas available.

