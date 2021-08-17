Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Manchester United commit to pay all matchday staff more than real living wage

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 5.20pm
Manchester United have increased the wages of casual staff (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have committed to ensuring all casual and permanent matchday staff will receive over the real living wage.

The Old Trafford club did not furlough staff through the coronavirus pandemic and continued to pay casual employees but faced calls from foodbanks and community group Greater Manchester Citizens to pay staff more appropriate wages.

United last week notified staff that all casual employees working directly for the club will receive an increase to ensure everyone is on a wage of at least £10 per hour.

The UK’s real living wage – a rate based on what people need to live – is £9.50 outside of London, with the change impacting more than 1,000 casual and permanent matchday staff working for the club.

United chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “Taking care of our colleagues is a priority for us and we took the decision early in the pandemic to help provide security through goodwill payments to many of our casual staff.

“We were also able to repurpose some roles to allow colleagues to volunteer to help with community initiatives.

“Now fans are able to return to stadiums and our matchday staff are able to return to their roles we have reviewed hourly salaries to make sure there is a minimum £10 per hour across the board, and we’re looking forward to the season to come.”

