Middlesbrough likely to have forward Chuba Akpom available for the visit of QPR

Neil Warnock is likely to have Chuba Akpom available for the visit of QPR.

Akpom is out of isolation and is expected to be on the bench on Wednesday despite not having trained with the squad for the last week or so.

However, Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore are unlikely to feature.

The pair missed the weekend’s win over Bristol City, and Sammy Ameobi continues to struggle with a knee injury that has impacted him since he signed for the club.

QPR will check on Charlie Austin and Sam McCallum ahead of the trip to Middlesbrough.

Austin picked up a knock in the opening game of the season and missed the midweek cup outing against Leyton Orient and his side’s win over Hull at the weekend.

McCallum was sidelined through illness and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to be included.

QPR will be hoping their unbeaten start to the season continues against Middlesbrough.