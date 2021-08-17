Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

De Gea’s drop shot and PSG’s six-a-side team – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 6.04pm
David De Gea played tennis in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
David De Gea played tennis in training (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

David Beckham and Manchester United marked 25 years since *that* goal against Wimbledon.

It’s not a bad six-a-side team.

David De Gea may have a sporting future away from football.

Carlo Ancelotti quashed talk of Real Madrid re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andy Robertson continued to work his way back from injury.

Tammy Abraham and Jose Mourinho embraced after the striker joined Roma.

Trevoh Chalobah wished Abraham all the best.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an Everton fan’s day.

Alan Shearer and Blackburn remembered Jack Walker.

Norwich recalled a Pukki party on this day two years ago.

Liverpool looked back on a Sadio stunner.

The King of Football Twitter.

Cricket

The county game took the blame for England’s poor batting.

The inaugural Hundred is over for both Manchester Originals teams.

Sam Billings enjoyed it despite the Oval Invincibles men failing to progress.

Rugby League

Richie Mathers urged people to vote for Rob Burrow’s documentary at the National Television Awards.

Paralympics

Preparations continued for Tokyo 2020.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones was in the capital.

Boxing

Frank Bruno spent a wet Tuesday morning reminiscing about Elvis Presley’s death.

UFC

Conor McGregor and son were playing golf and feeding fish.

Snooker

Judd Trump was back on the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier