Port Vale and Carlisle play out goalless draw

Port Vale are still waiting for their first league win after they were held to a goalless draw by unbeaten Carlisle.

The game began in frantic fashion as United’s George Tanner stung the palms of Lucas Covolan, before Nathan Smith rattled the bar with an overhead kick at the other end.

Devante Rodney should have done better with a header for the hosts, in a first period that was littered with half chances.

Tanner fired wide from distance for the Blues, before the Valiant’s Brad Walker was denied by a sea of bodies.

The best chance of the half fell to United, as they broke and had a four-on-one situation but Tristan Abrahams fluffed his lines and fired straight at the keeper.

Carlisle’s Joe Riley skewed wide early in a second period that was devoid of any real quality.

Ten minutes from time the game did spark back into life as Vale’s Manasse Mampala rattled the post, but it was shortlived as the game petered out.