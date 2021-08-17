Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pontus Dahlberg error gifts Accrington win over Doncaster

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.46pm
Pontus Dahlberg’s error handed Accrington victory over Doncaster (Dave Howarth/PA)
A Pontus Dahlberg own goal gave Accrington a 1-0 win over Doncaster, who have lost all three league games.

Stanley went ahead in the third minute when Joe Pritchard’s 25-yard strike was fumbled by Dahlberg onto the crossbar and it bounced down, hit the inside of the post and the keeper couldn’t keep it out.

The Swedish stopper made amends by pulling off two terrific saves soon after, pushing out a fierce Pritchard strike and a Sean McConville blast as the Reds bombarded Doncaster’s goal.

A shot from Dion Charles was deflected against the outside of the post while Colby Bishop headed wide from close range in a first half dominated by the Reds.

It was more of the same after the break with Watford loanee Dahlberg denying Bishop from close range.

Doncaster came more into it and Ben Close’s shot was finger-tipped over by James Trafford after 75 minutes – their first shot on target.

But they couldn’t break down Stanley, who now have two successive wins.

