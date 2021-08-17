Pontus Dahlberg error gifts Accrington win over Doncaster

A Pontus Dahlberg own goal gave Accrington a 1-0 win over Doncaster, who have lost all three league games.

Stanley went ahead in the third minute when Joe Pritchard’s 25-yard strike was fumbled by Dahlberg onto the crossbar and it bounced down, hit the inside of the post and the keeper couldn’t keep it out.

The Swedish stopper made amends by pulling off two terrific saves soon after, pushing out a fierce Pritchard strike and a Sean McConville blast as the Reds bombarded Doncaster’s goal.

A shot from Dion Charles was deflected against the outside of the post while Colby Bishop headed wide from close range in a first half dominated by the Reds.

It was more of the same after the break with Watford loanee Dahlberg denying Bishop from close range.

Doncaster came more into it and Ben Close’s shot was finger-tipped over by James Trafford after 75 minutes – their first shot on target.

But they couldn’t break down Stanley, who now have two successive wins.