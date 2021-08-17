Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lee Gregory off the mark as Sheffield Wednesday stay unbeaten

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.50pm
Lee Gregory scored his first Sheffield Wednesday goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lee Gregory marked his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday with a goal as they extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood.

The Owls had early chances to score with Gregory heading over from Jack Hunt’s cross and Lewis Wing’s shot on the turn saved by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Gregory struck in the 15th minute, turning in the rebound after Dennis Adeniran’s shot was saved by Cairns.

Harrison Biggins threatened at the other end, firing in an effort from distance which was kept out by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Gregory went close to adding a second goal in the 24th minute when he met Wing’s free-kick and hit a post.

Marvin Johnson spurned a great chance early in the second half, shooting wide from a good position after meeting Gregory’s low cross.

The result means that Fleetwood have lost the first four games of the season.

The closest the visitors came to a second-half equaliser was when Danny Andrew’s free-kick was saved by Peacock-Farrell.

