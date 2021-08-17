Alfie Beestin nets late equaliser as Scunthorpe rescue a point at Walsall

Alfie Beestin’s stoppage-time equaliser denied Matthew Taylor a first win in senior management as Scunthorpe salvaged a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

Midfielder Beestin drilled home after Zak Mills failed to clear Tom Pugh’s cross a minute into injury time to cancel out Kieran Phillips’ opener for Walsall.

Scunthorpe had begun well as Jai Rowe headed wastefully wide from George Taft’s cross and Walsall defender Rollin Menayese almost sliced Harry Bunn’s shot into his own net.

They almost went ahead as another Bunn shot looped up for Pugh to nod past Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth onto the bar and Stephen Ward cleared a grounded Pugh’s rebound off the line.

But the Saddlers ended the half strongly, with Conor Wilkinson volleying just wide from 30 yards, Ward whistling over and Ash Taylor’s header landing on the roof of the net.

Walsall went ahead after 47 minutes as Phillips stole in behind a static defence to guide home Brendan Kiernan’s mishit shot from 10 yards but Beestin popped up late to earn the Iron a point.