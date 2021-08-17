Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Viktor Gyokeres fires Coventry to victory over Blackpool

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.54pm
Viktor Gyokeres was on target for Coventry (Martin Rickett/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres’ goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to secure Coventry a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win at Blackpool.

The striker turned the ball in from close range to earn the Sky Blues a second victory of the season.

Northern Ireland forward Shayne Lavery spurned a number of opportunities for the newly-promoted Seasiders, whose wait for a first league win on their Championship return goes on.

Coventry started the brighter and had the first chance after six minutes as Gyokeres’ low shot was held by Chris Maxwell.

The Swedish striker was presented with another opportunity six minutes later as Richard Keogh lost possession bringing the ball out from the back and Gyokeres hit the outside of the post from the left edge of the area.

Coventry continued to dominate, with Gyokeres again breaking in behind Keogh after 23 minutes before pulling back to Callum O’Hare who fired wide from 12 yards.

Blackpool began to grow into the half, with Jerry Yates muscling his way in only to be denied by Sky Blues goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The Seasiders’ best opening came on 40 minutes as Keshi Anderson slipped in Lavery, who jinked inside but curled wide when one-on-one with Moore.

Lavery again came up short when clean through on goal and was soon made to pay as Coventry went ahead in first-half stoppage-time.

Fankaty Dabo’s cross from the right was parried by Maxwell onto the onrushing Gyokeres and rebounded into the net – with the Blackpool goalkeeper appealing in vain for handball.

Coventry again started the second half strongly as O’Hare saw a shot deflected wide after a jinking run.

But Blackpool had another great chance after 56 minutes as Yates’ flick sent Lavery clear only for the Northern Irishman to be foiled again by Moore.

The visitors’ keeper was again required to push away a fierce strike from Anderson on the hour mark, before Maxwell had to make a fingertip save at the other end after Gustavo Hamer cut through the Blackpool defence.

Moore was called into action once more in the 70th minute to acrobatically tip Luke Garbutt’s free-kick from the right over the crossbar.

Coventry appealed strongly for a penalty seven minutes from time when Martyn Waghorn went down under pressure from James Husband – but the former Derby striker was booked for diving.

Blackpool pushed for an equaliser and a great chance was squandered in stoppage time by CJ Hamilton, who blazed over from 15 yards after a smart cutback from the byline by Callum Connolly.

